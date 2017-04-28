About ariarciaga

Back in November 2016, citizens of the United States of America have elected Donald Trump as the 45th President. Now it has been three months since President Donald Trump has stepped into the oval office. As soon as President Trump stepped into office, he has already made drastic decisions into the way this country will be ran.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump has voiced many of the policies that he will be implementing as President, including how he will be “fixing” immigration, creating jobs, and replacing Obamacare, which were the main focuses that he has throughout his campaign.

IMMIGRATION:

As Immigration was one of the main focuses during Trump’s campaign, it is no surprise that taking on immigration was one of the first things he will be taking on.

On his 6th day as President, Trump has signed an executive order to strip federal grant money from “sanctuary schools”, which are colleges or universities in the United States that adopt policies to protect students who are undocumented immigrants. Trump’s order also seeks to hire 10,000 additional immigration officers, to build more detention centers, and to prioritize immigrants for deportation.

Another one of his campaign promises surrounding immigration is the infamous “wall”. Trump instructed the Department of Homeland Security to start the building of the wall as soon as possible. According to Trump, the wall will be 1,900 miles long located along the southern border of Mexico.

ABORTION:

Trump signed a presidential memorandum reviving a rule that prevents U.S. funds from going to certain health charities around the world that counsel on abortions. Known as the Mexico City policy, it was first instituted by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and has been on and off the books ever since.

According to an interview with Tony Perkins (Family Research Council) conducted by the Washington Post, he states that, “This is a vital step in the journey to make America great again, recognizing and affirming the universal ideal that all human beings have inherent worth and dignity, regardless of their age or nationality”.

The ban, derided as a “global gag rule” by its critics, has been the subject of a political tug-of-war ever since its inception, with every Democratic president rescinding the measure, and every Republican bringing it back.

OBAMACARE:

Obamacare has been another one of the main topics during Trump’s campaign. When Obamacare was signed into law in March 2010, it had 60 Senate votes in favor of its p

assage. In order to repeal Obamacare in its entirety, 60 votes will once again be needed. This means swaying Democrats to join the Republican majority’s cause, which won’t be easy.

Trump chose to exercise what power he had as President to “minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens” of Obamacare. The executive order, dated Jan. 20, 2017, allows government agencies, “to the maximum extent permitted by law… to waive, defer, grant exemption from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the (Affordable Care Act) that would impose a fiscal burden on any State or a cast, fee, tax penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications”.

We are only in the first four months of Trump’s presidency and a lot has already changed. From this point on, we can only hope to see what the president will be doing next. Hopefully the changes that he has made towards this country are for the better and will help any problems America will be facing in the near future.