About Esamayoa

By: Eric Samayoa

Staff Writer

British pop-punk band, As It Is, is back with their sophomore album, okay., and it lives up to its title name. The band shows strides of growth with this album but fails to break out from the pack from similar acts in the scene.

This album comes off the heel of the band’s first LP, “Never Happy, Ever After”. That album came with a mix of reviews but “okay.” seems to address many of the issues that “Never Happy, Ever After” had.

Lead Singer, Patty Walters, brings a great energy to the album and shows great improvement as a singer for his earlier work. At times it seems that he reverts to his comfort zone, which makes him sound very nasally.

The album is good but not great. With the release of their first singles, “Pretty Little Distance” and title track “okay,” I was expecting a defining moment for this young band’s career but ended up feeling a bit underwhelmed when listening to “okay.” as a whole.

The single, “Pretty Little Distance,” was the opening track to this album and set the tone for the rest of the listen. “Pretty Little Distance” is a song that reminds me of another single from pop-punk icons, All Time Low, named “Damned if I Do Ya.” Both tracks are upbeat and with catchy hooks that will get stuck in your head all day.

As the album progresses, the listeners get a song in “Hey Rachel” that on the surface seems like another sappy emo love song that is common to the pop-punk genre but ends up with a track that plays with a more mature topic. “Hey, Rachel” is about a broken relationship between a brother and sister and the brother’s attempt to ask for forgiveness after owning up to his mistakes growing up.

Another song on “okay.” that shows promise for the group is the midway track on the album, “No Way Out.” This song has a great blend of clean guitar riffs and heavy distortion throughout the whole track.

Patty Walter, and rhythm guitarist/backup vocalist, Benjamin Langford-Biss, find a great mix between Patty’s singing and Ben’s shouted vocals. That along with the faster pacing of the song give this track a modern pop-punk feel.

The album ends with a semi-acoustic track “Still Remembering.” Patty sings in the song the lines, “Can you tell me what hurts more, Is it remembering, or forgetting.” This line hits home for all the emo kids at heart.

The song is a standard way of ending a pop-punk album which in many cases end with a soft acoustic song. The only fault that I had with this track was that it came at the end of the LP. This song felt me wanting another acoustic track in the middle of the album to get a welcome break from the overdriven guitars.

In the End “okay.” is a strong step forward for As It Is. There were a number of bright spots of the band but not enough to wow listeners. The band still has to find their sound as a group, but it is clear that this group of lads is here to stay. I give this album a solid three out of five stars.