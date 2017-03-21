About Esamayoa

By: Florito Maniego

Copy Editor



On February 14, the most-watched primetime science series NOVA launched its own crowdfunding campaign for the production of its new special “Beyond the Elements”. Through the online funding platform Kickstarter, NOVA hoped to raise at least $200,000 that would kick start the filming process of the project.

Interested contributors, or backers, can donate money on NOVA’s Kickstarter page and in return, NOVA will give a reward depending on the provided amount. For instance, pledging $50 would compensate the donor with a shirt and a digital copy of the show while a value as large as $2,500 would give the backer an opportunity to tour the NOVA headquarters in Boston.

“Beyond the Elements” is set to follow up NOVA’s popular 2012 special “Hunting the Elements” and to be hosted by television science presenter and technology writer David Pogue. The in-development show will look to dig deeper and uncover the invisible world of molecules and expand the audience’s knowledge of these microscopic particles.

NOVA shared the importance of this special, especially for children who share the same passion for science, or more specifically chemistry. They said, “Our goal is for Hunting the Elements and Beyond the Elements to be a perfect “pair” – and together, to provide an exciting, comprehensive introduction to chemistry that can catalyze a positive reaction in curious minds of all ages. (Sorry. Those are the only chemistry puns we’ll make.)”

Similar to all of their past programs, “Beyond the Elements” will be free to the viewing public on PBS and online. In addition, the show will also be accompanied by free classroom materials and even immersive virtual reality content that would allow the audience to further experience being under the microscope.

The world of science involves a continual exploration of new ideas through years of discovery and experimentation. Especially in this modern and technologically advanced era, younger generations have become more eager to enter the ever-growing field of science and eventually contribute with their own findings, theories, concepts, and inventions.

One particular program that has helped in inspiring children to love and appreciate the subject is NOVA. Viewed across multiple platforms, including the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and the winner of numerous Emmy Awards and Peabody Awards, NOVA has told captivating stories within the scientific realm for over 40 years. Whether it is about humans, planets, or technology, NOVA investigates a wide spectrum of topics that sparks the curiosity of its audience.

By producing this special and sharing new ideas about molecules, executive producers Paula S. Apsell and Chris Schmidt, and the rest of the crew at NOVA, hope to build a better future for our planet and the human race. From medicine to food, science helps our world thrive in various ways and going “beyond the elements” would advance our understanding and knowledge of how our environment actually works in a much deeper scale.

Sharing their purpose behind “Beyond the Elements” and many of their other programs, NOVA stated, “These are the things that motivate us every day to create the best science programming possible. Inspiring people, and the future of our country, to love science is essential to our survival.”