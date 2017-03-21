About Esamayoa

By: Phillip Antwine

News Editor

Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month in America, is an annual observance in the United States. The precursor to Black History Month was created in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be “Negro History Week”.

In 1976 as part of the United States Bicentennial, the informal expansion of Negro History Week to Black History Month was officially recognized by the U.S. government. President Gerald Ford spoke in regards to this, urging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Since the establishment of Black History Month some of the greatest activist, scientist, athletes, musicians, artist and many more have been acknowledged; for their astounding accomplishments. In 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers became the first African-American Major League Baseball player. In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became the first African American named as Time magazine’s Man of the Year. On October 18, 1962, Brazil made history by becoming the first African American Pro Wrestling World Champion. In 1980, the first African-American-oriented cable channel, Black Entertainment Television, was established, along with many other accomplishments.

One of the most notable people talked about during black History month is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was a civil rights activist who dedicated his life to righting the wrongs and stopping the sporadic trials and tribulations of all races early in the 20th century. Dr. King’s most remarkable act to ending segregation, came in August 28, 1963 when King gave his “I have a Dream” speech. King’s speech would be the stepping stone for then President John F. Kennedy to start working on a Civil Rights Act that would end segregation. The Act became active in 1964, but sadly Dr. King was assassinated on April 4th 1968. Dr. King’s body work made it possible for the United States to have its first African-American president Barack Obama.

February isn’t just the only month in the year that acknowledges African-American success. African-American Music Appreciation Month is an annual celebration of African-American music in the United States. It was initiated as Black Music Month by President Jimmy Carter who, on June 7, 1979, decreed that June would be the month of black music. Similar presidential proclamations have been made annually since then.

In 2009, the commemoration was given its current name by President Barack Obama. In his 2016 proclamation, Obama noted that African-American music and musicians have helped the country “to dance, to express our faith through song, to march against injustice, and to defend our country’s enduring promise of freedom and opportunity for all”. Michael Jackson, who is referred to as the greatest artist of all time, was an entertainer who dominated the pop culture scene for over four decades. In the 1980s, Jackson became the first black artist to have his work broadcasted on MTV. Because of his music videos for ‘Beat It’, ‘Billie Jean’, and ‘Thriller’. Off his album ‘Thriller’ (which is still the most sold album of all time), Jackson was able to break down racial barriers and change the way people viewed music in general.

It is undeniable that African Americans have made valuable contributions in a wide variety of fields. Unfortunately racial prejudice often denied such persons the recognition that was due to them. It is important for all Americans to embrace their struggles as well as their achievements in order to change the way that Black people are perceived in the hope of eliminating the racist stereotypes that fuel racist attitudes and self hatred within the black community.