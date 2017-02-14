About Esamayoa

By: Karla Tovar

Managing Editor

As you heard, President Donald Trump has made a few executive orders which include immigration bans for Muslims in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia two weeks ago. In California, this ban affects many because the state is known to be more diverse than any other state.

With many colleges, and university students, and faculty concerned about what to do Chabot College’s President Dr. Susan Sperling expressed her concerns and opinions.

On the Chabot website, Dr. Sperling did write in the president’s message section stating “Chabot College has a proud tradition of education and organization for social justice and human rights. We serve many students from immigrant families who are experiencing deep anxieties about their family’s future …”

Carolyn Arnold who is the Coordinator of Institutional Research for Chabot College provided information about Chabot’s student diversity and other characteristics. When asked about what made her want to do research she states “The subjects of diversity, first-generation, and assessment into basic skills are major descriptors of our students, and like most community colleges in the state, we do a lot of research on each descriptor of our students as you can see by our website www.chabotcollege.edu/ir.”

The fall of 2016 census of Chabot College clearly shows our diversity. 12 percent African Americans, 12 percent Asian-Americans, 8 percent Filipinos, Latinos were 39 percent, Multi races were 6 percent, Pacific Islanders were 2 percent, and whites were 16 percent. To see the demographics you can go to http://www.chabotcollege.edu/IR/demographics.asp.

Dr. Sperling also wrote an opinion piece for The East Bay Times called “Write future’s history books by resisting travel ban.” In her opinion piece, she talks about her personal feelings about President Trump’s actions, and how it affected her.

She starts off her article by stating “As president of Chabot College, I am hearing from students and colleagues about their fears for America’s future following the president’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations. I share their alarm. My own immigrant family is no stranger to these fears.”

Continuing the article, “Words are followed by actions as the purpose of these words is always to prepare us for actions. The president’s executive order of Jan. 27 suspending entry into the U.S. of Muslims from targeted countries and other restrictions saw permanent residents with green cards, visiting scientists, scholars, and U.S. college students refused passage to the U.S. or taken off planes on Saturday. Some of them were held in custody at U.S. airports. An eleventh-hour legal action by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) brought some temporary relief, although it remains unclear what will follow in the months ahead.”

She ends her piece by reaffirming that “At Chabot College we pledge to continue to support and educate all our immigrant students, to organize with other educators to resist xenophobia and defend immigrant rights — as Americans we must write our future history books.” If you want to read the full opinion piece of Dr. Sperling’s you can go to http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/01/31/my-word-write-futures-history-books-by-resisting-travel-ban/