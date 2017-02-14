About Esamayoa

By: Florito Maniego

Copy Editor

On Friday, January 13, college officials learned that the City College of San Francisco will stay in business after its long, five-year battle to remain accredited.

In 2012, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges threatened to shut down CCSF and declared it as poorly ran. Thus, the college received the “show cause” sanction that required it to prove why it should stay accredited under the private commission’s standards.

After a difficult process, CCSF successfully met and exceeded ACCJC’s standards and recently received the news that its seal of approval has been extended for a full term of seven years.

CCSF’s Interim Chancellor Susan Lamb sent out an email to students and faculty announcing the commission’s decision and expressed her appreciation toward everyone who contributed in this fight.

Lamb wrote, “This confirmation is a major accomplishment. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire City College community who came together to meet — and even exceed — the standards of our accreditors. Congratulations!”

Lamb then added, “The gratitude that I feel — for your sacrifices, for your continued faith in the college, and for your tireless work — is overwhelming. Because of you, City College remains a premier educational institution for our students. Congratulations to the CCSF community, one and all!”

Members of the ACCJC made the decision during a semiannual meeting on January 11-13, after reviewing CCSF’s Institutional Self Evaluation Report (ISER) and a report from the evaluation team that visited the campus on October 10-13, 2016. The purpose of the review was to determine if the college meets their eligibility requirements, accreditation standards, and policies.

Following the meeting, CCSF had satisfied all fourteen accrediting standards and many other substandards. Some of these guidelines include monetary management, academic services, technology, and decision-making.

Failing to meet any of these specifications would mean that the commission would consider revoking the school’s accreditation. The only community college in California to have its accreditation removed is Compton College, which was shut down back in 2005.

Leading into the sanction in 2012, ACCJC viewed CCSF to have had administrative and fiscal problems. The college had trouble financially with planning and accuracy, as well as managing its budget in terms of both income and spending. However, after years of institutional improvements, CCSF solved many of these issues and thus, kept its accreditation.

The long-fought battle cost the city of San Francisco millions of dollars due to legal fees and subsidies to try and keep CCSF running. A large group of students and faculty members also showed up in defense of saving the school, both in court and on the streets.

Despite winning the battle and keeping CCSF’s accreditation, a group of students, classified staff and faculty, and members of the San Francisco community, called Save CCSF Coalition, still believes that the war against ACCJC is not completely over.

The coalition blamed the threat on several factors such as real estate, the student loan industry, and even the local government, and stated, “Although President Barbara Beno is gone as well as most of the commissioners who made the original decision to terminate CCSF’s accreditation, the ACCJC has not truly changed course. They are not taking responsibility for their mistakes and the grave harm they have done to hundreds of thousands of students statewide. The ACCJC remains a commission that is not widely accepted. We still need to testify before NACIQI.”