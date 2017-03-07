About Sean Stewart

By Michelle Sifontes

Staff writer

Chabot College serves a diverse population of 13,000 students in five different major ethnic groups. African-American, Latinos, Asians, Filipino, and Caucasian students make up the major ethnic groups on campus. The staff of Chabot College is committed to supporting the students to help them succeed in their academic life. Over the years, thousands of students have graduated and transferred to a university.

The population in Chabot College is continuing to change, thus including a significant increase in the general population. An increase in the number of ethnic demographics and increasingly diverse economic situations.

According to the 2015 census, 12 percent are African-American, 16 percent Asian, 8 percent Filipino, 16 percent White, 38 percent Latino and 10 percent other.

Chabot develops the flexibility to provide programs that can serve the needs of a diverse group of current and future coming students, like first generation students and high school students. Staff are aware of the challenges the students go through, so they can provide services to help meet the needs of their students.

Chabot College draws in students from the local district and local region, including students from other Community Colleges. In some ways, students that are from out of the district come for social reasons or for our particular programs we provide.