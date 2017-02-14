About Esamayoa

By: Sean Stewart

Editor-in-Chief

On Tuesday, February 7, Chancellor of the Chabot and Los Positas Community College District (CLPCCD), Dr. Jannett Jackson, held her “Chats with the Chancellor” series in which faculty was given the opportunity to meet with Chancellor Jackson and ask questions.

For the majority of an hour, Jackson went over the Faculty Obligation Number, referred to the layoffs back in 2008, as well as the budget.

Jackson pushed those in attendance, who were silent and hesitant to spark up, join the conversation, and ask questions. What really got the ball rolling was San Francisco’s plan to offer free community college education to its residents. Jackson commented, “I don’t know how they’re going to sustain it.”

While she considered the idea of CLPCCD offering something like or similar to this, she went on to state “I don’t think [CLPCCD] would ever be able to do it,” reminding those in attendance that not everyone who comes to Chabot College lives in Hayward.