About Vincentvon

By Vincent Vonschert

Staff Writer

Dreamers Club is an organization whose mission is to build a community in support of undocumented students at Chabot. Although primarily for undocumented students the Dreamers Club welcomes all students are welcomed to join.They meet every Thursday from 12-1pm in Room 506.

In 2012 President Obama conducted an executive action known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA) program. This allowed undocumented immigrants who met the requirements to stay in the country legally. To be eligible the immigrant must have entered the United States before their 16th birthday and must have no felony convictions, significant misdemeanors or otherwise be a threat to national security.The California Dream Act reinforces the bill by providing scholarships and funding that a citizen would receive to go to school.

Alina Falouq a first-year biology major from Pakistan summed up how she felt about DACA. Saying the bill is “a part of us.”Being an undocumented student can make her feel“embarrassed and scared.” But she said the Dreamers club helps put those fears at ease.

I sat down with the group president Raul Figueroa, a third-year student and electronic engineer major hailing from Mexico. I asked him about the programs they provide. “Financial and legal aid, High School outreach teams, fund raising, field trips and social gatherings are all offered at the club” he stated in a friendly and welcoming demeanor.

Raul went on to explain that the most common country of origin is Mexico but they have members from as far as Lahore, Pakistan.

Raul mentioned “increased anxiety” since Trumps elections. “Dreamers Club makes us feel safe.”Faculty adviser Katie Messina interrupted the meeting to bring forth sweeping legislation being presented to the Faculty Senate. The bill would make Chabot a Sanctuary school following the lead of San Francisco State and Berkeley. A sanctuary school will not cooperate with immigration authorities unless forced much akin to sanctuary cities.

The bill was met with approval by our facility senate during last February’s session and will go one to the student senate and finally the board of directors for approval. If approved, Chabot will officially be a sanctuary school. Many spoke of the hardships that undocumented students face and believed Chabot becoming a sanctuary school would ease that pain and make them feel more secure. The Dreamers Club unanimously supported the bill.

San Diego Representative Duncan Hunter has toyed with the idea of taking away sanctuary schools funding, although the issue as received very little attention at the federal level. President Donald Trump has tweeted and stated the desire to remove sanctuary cities federal funding.

Federal funding does little for the day to day operations of most State Universities and Community Colleges. However the vast majority of research grants and a large portion of scholarships, namely Pell grants. Taking any of these away could be potentially crippling for a school and its student.

The Chabot Dreamers Club encourages new members and hold meetings every Thursday. And can be a great resource for students utilizing DACA. They can be seen around campus passing around flyers. So stop by room 506 Thursday at noon if you have an interest.