About Arianne Arciaga

As a generation who is on social media almost 24/7, it’s safe to say that we highly depend on these social media sites to give us news on what is happening around locally, nationally, and internationally. On April 6, two of Chabot College’s librarians, Kelly Meadow and Norman Buchwald, opened a workshop for students to help distinguish what is “real” and “fake” news. This event was held in Chabot’s 100 building, where students and faculty came to learn more about what really is “fake” news.

“We opened this workshop to not only help students, find reliable resources but it is also a way for them to enhance their research skills when writing research their papers”, says Buchwald. Through the course of this workshop, both librarians mainly gave information to students on how to identify what is “fake” news.

Students were given handouts at the start of the session, and one of the handouts included a checklist and a series of websites where it helps you find out if a news article is dependable or not. As they explained more about these websites, the students had an opportunity to look for a news article, and go through the checklist that helps indicate if a news article is credible. The librarians also roamed around the room to see if students needed any further help on taking these tasks on hand.

Not only did they give “tips and “tricks” to help out the students and faculty in attendance, but they also showed students how a news story can turn into fake news. They gave the example of “bots” to open up the topic. Both Meadow and Buchwald defined bots as, “fake social medias that will automatically, “like and share” certain news stories”. They continued to say that these “bots” are one of the main reasons that certain topics are trending on Twitter. For example, if a certain news site tweets about a certain topic, a bunch of these fake social medias will retweet it; and it would have been retweeted so many times by these bots that it will end up on the “what’s trending” page on Twitter.

It is important for students to learn what is real and what is fake news, especially since most of us get our news from sources like Twitter or Facebook. With these series of workshops both librarians gave, they definitely have shed some light on this topic where we need to be more careful on what we read online because obviously they’re not all going to be true.