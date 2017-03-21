About Esamayoa

By: Arianne Arciaga & Lisette Donaire

Staff Writer and Opinions Editor

“But the thing that makes Woody special is he’ll never give up on you… ever. He’ll be there for you no matter what”, a quote from the 2010 Disney Pixar film Toy Story 3.

On March 1, Disney brought four of their classic stories to life with the magical Disney on Ice: World of Enchantment show at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The three-hour extravaganza consisted of storytelling, singing, and ice skating that every audience member saw and enjoyed.

So much excitement filled the arena as Disney fans came together and devoted their evening to watching Andy’s toys escape the dreaded daycare in “Toy Story 3”, to experiencing Ariel’s journey with her new set of legs and found love in “The Little Mermaid”, to racing through Radiator Springs in “Cars”, and to singing along with the epic sister duo in “Frozen”. With hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with their friends Donald Duck and Goofy, they took the audience on a journey through Disney.

All performances that were presented that night did not fail to make the audience of all ages scream their favorite Disney songs on the top of their lungs, or shed a pool full of tears. This just goes to show you that there is no such thing as being “too old” for Disney.

Disney On Ice recently wrapped up their World Of Enchantment tour in Oakland and we had the opportunity to experience the show behind the scenes. Disney gave a private tour to the California School for the Blind. This tour consisted of three classes, two of which were elementary and one being the middle school.

During this visit, the kids were able to feel the clothing, touch the props that were used in the show, and even touch the ice that the dancers were skating on. As the tour went along, we were told that the kids had such an amazing time. They were so excited to be able to hear the show later that night after being able to get an additional tour with the cast members.

At one point, we were honored enough to be able to talk to one of the very eager little kids in attendance. During the interview we were able to sit down and chat with Ahmad. We asked Ahmad how it was like meeting Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse. He then responded by saying he was really happy to have the privilege to see both of them because they are funny and are his favorite cartoons.

We ended the tour with an interview with one of the school’s teachers named Marie. We asked Marie about how it makes her feel to have these students experience the tour, to which she answered with, “They are getting a full multimedia sensory experience and it’s wonderful just to see their smiles during this journey”.

We would like to thank the Disney cast members as well as Oracle Arena for having us be a part of the magic.