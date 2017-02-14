About Esamayoa

By: Arianne Arciaga Staff Writer February 14, the day everyone dreads or the day everyone looks forward to, Valentine’s Day. Yet another holiday where you either feel incredibly sick because of all the couples everywhere, where you can’t wait to spend with your significant other, or where you’re just confused about your current relationship status. It’s a love hate-holiday. Regardless! It is an official holiday that may or may not be celebrated around the world. If you need help on how you can just have a little more love for the holiday, or spice up your relationship, read the rest of this article from someone who doesn’t know anything about love, but loves watching a lot of romantic comedies.

For the Lovebirds: Valentine’s Day is practically everyday for you guys. You exchange, “I love you’s,” you have your date nights, and you prob- ably see each other almost everyday. Maybe this year, you guys can try something different, and go out with your friends. February 14 shouldn’t be the set day, where you guys go to a big fancy restaurant, and dance on top of the build- ing, while John Mayer is playing in the background, when you guys can do that for as long as you guys are together.

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of this holiday, and of course I love sweet gestures, made by my significant other, but if it’s done on this day, it’s not really a surprise anymore, or it makes it less sweet be- cause it’s kind of the thing that is to be expected. If you are the couple, that does like to celebrate this loved -filled day, instead of going to a restaurant, or taking a walk in the park, try something different! Maybe cooking, or baking for each other,or going to a museum, and taking a hike! ere are so many other things you guys can do besides a dinner and a movie.

For the “Forever Alone”: Please for the love of God, please don’t go all over social media and complain about how single you are, and how much you hate this holiday. Instead of complaining, call up some of your friends, and have a fun night out, or a fun night in! there’s going to be some specials going around, and you’d be a fool if you didn’t take advantage of it. Good food and good company am I right? Not only that, Valentine’s Day is all about love. We’ve surrounded ourselves with the idea that Valentine’s Day is only a “couples only” day, when it’s a day where we celebrate love, and love isn’t just about your significant other, it’s about who you love. Whether it’s your friends, or family, this holiday is to celebrate the love we have for one another.