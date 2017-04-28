About Dan De Jesus

When it comes to graduation, it is one of the most important moments in a student’s life. After all the restless nights of studying, all the cramming for exams and tests, graduation is the cumulation of all the hard work a student has to do when attending school. Whether upcoming graduates are either graduating to transfer or to finally get the degree needed to pursue their career, graduation is the last stop for them.

With the spring semester winding down, Chabot College prepares for its next set of graduates to take the stage. However, there is one significant change that is happening this year in comparison to previous years. While the change is not all that drastic, it is still a significant change that graduates should take notice of.

For those who have attended Chabot’s previous graduations, one key thing has remained the same and that is the venue. Usually, Chabot’s graduation takes place in the grand court in the middle of the campus due to its massive size. It is a graduation after all so the grand court was the perfect spot to accommodate all the graduates and guest attending.

This year’s graduation is different as it will not be taking place in the grand court but rather the performing arts center, otherwise known as the PAC theater. While the reasoning for the change is unknown, one can only assume it is to give the graduation a much more “grand” feel to it. With the graduation now being held in the theater, there is also less chance for weather conditions to affect the festivities like rain or wind.

Another thing to note about this year’s graduation is the keynote speaker. Our district’s own House representative Eric Swalwell will be assuming the role of keynote speaker for the graduation this time. Swalwell has been our district’s house representative since 2012 after defeating long time congressmen Pete Stark in the general election.

With this year’s graduation already nearing closer and closer, upcoming graduates should feel honored that this year’s graduating class will have significant changes made for them. Graduation will be held on May 27 with two different sessions lasting 90 minutes each. The first session will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while the second session will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. With only a few more weeks remain until graduation, graduates are looking to make these last few weeks count!