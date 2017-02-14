About Esamayoa

By: Vincent Vonschert

Staff Writer

February is Healthy Heart Month and Chabot College is taking part. Heart disease is by far the leading cause of death in the United States. About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, that’s one in every four deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Chabot College is taking actions. The Chabot Student Senate and the Health and Wellness Center are holding a “Heart Health Screening Fest” on Thursday, February 16, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in the cafeteria. There will be BMI’s, blood pressure test and pulse test, and snacks provided.

Simultaneously, Stanford Bloodmobile will be hosting a blood drive. Those of us who donated last semester may have already received a call imploring us to donate again. The blood truck will likely be in the courtyard outside of the bookstore based on highly scientific Spectator historical data. Based on the same data, we can say with a high degree of certainty that there will also be snacks there as well.

Based on data from The Heart Disease Foundation, someone in the United States would have a heart attack every 34 seconds. Every 60 seconds, someone in the United States dies from a heart-disease-related event.

If you are reading this, you have probably been directly or indirectly affected by heart disease. However, per a Center for Disease Control survey only 27 percent were aware of all the key symptoms and knew to call 9-1-1 when someone was having a heart attack, considering about 47 percent of cardiac deaths occur outside of hospitals.

The major symptoms are chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath and nausea, lightheadedness, and/or cold sweats. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. About half of Americans (47 percent) have at least one of these three risk factors.

Heart disease can be affected by psychological factors, such as stress. Stress management is a key factor to a healthy heart.

Other prevention tips you can do to help ensure a healthy heart in the future is maintaining a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol and tobacco use and remaining physically active. Although these may reduce the risk, you can never eliminate the risk based on genetic factors.

With the rise of obesity in the United States, heart disease will likely remain a serious issue for the foreseeable future. More than one in three adults in this country are considered obese and many will experience the heart complications that go along with it. If one were to search on Google an obesity map of the United States, the overlay would nearly match a heart disease map of the United States.

According to the Chabot Health and Wellness Center, the event will have “goodies, and information from local organizations.” They also encourage students to spread the word and encourage those interested to participate.

The Student Health and Wellness Center is in building 200 in room 204 and can be contacted at 510-723-7625 if you have any questions.