About karla tovar

Immigration has become one of the most sensitive, and controversial topic in today’s society. CNN.com reports that Approximately 2.7 million undocumented immigrants were legalized under the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act.

Many immigrants have several reasons why they come to America. Several people who are now U.S. citizen, or in process of getting their visas shared their experiences about arriving to America.

Yessi Soto, Mother of 3 told her unique story about how she came to America. When asked who made the decision to come to America she states “My mama decided to send me to America see that for the crimes and everything that happened to me when I was young. I was 19 years old when I left from Guatemala.”

Soto continues telling her story by stating “On July 15th, 2001 I landed to America. I was arrested at the airport and I was locked up for 26 days in Oakland, and then paid a bond of five thousand dollars for providing false information to immigration.”

Soto has been fighting to becoming a resident. In 2016, her fight was over and became a resident. A resident alien is a foreign person who is a permanent resident of the country in which he or she resides, but does not have citizenship.

Rosa Salguero, Mother of 3 talks about her experience while being pregnant. When asked how she got the opportunity to come to America she states “ I wanted to come to America for a better life, I was 5 months pregnant and one of my mother’s friend offered me a traveling visa.”

Salguero continue, “I arrived to Los Angeles on April 18th 1993 I was 19 years old. Viewing LA for the first time, and I started to love it so much that I decided to stay once my travel visa expires.”

Salguero is in process of getting her U visa. The U visa is a nonimmigrant visa which is set aside for victims of crimes (and their immediate family members) who have suffered substantial mental or physical abuse and are willing to assist law enforcement and government officials in the investigation or prosecution of the criminal activity.

These women’s story are many of thousands of stories that you do not hear everyday. The media tends to focus on one specific race which is Hispanic/Latino. There are several other countries that deals with immigration such as Fiji, Russia, and many other countries.

There are many movies, and documentaries that explains immigrating to America. A perfect movie example would be the 1999 animated film called An American Tail. An American Tail is about a young russian mouse named Fievel who immigrates to America with his family, until he makes his own way in a strange world. This is one of the 3 1 movies series that was released in 1991, and 1999-2000.

Junot Diaz, Dominican American writer, creative writing professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and fiction editor at Boston Review. He states, “Every single immigrant we have, undocumented or documented, is a future American. That’s just the truth of it.”