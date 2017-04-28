About esmeralda

The talk of Chabot College was that KCRH Radio will be hosting a Video Game Day on campus open to students and to the general public. Of course, I made it a priority to attend because any event put on by KCRH is always filled with excitement.

KCRH 89.9 FM radio station is operated by the Mass Communications Department here at Chabot College that broadcasts from 6 a.m. to midnight 365 days a year. KCRH is the only FM station licensed to the city of Hayward. The station plays today’s best new music as well as yesterday’s classics with a variety of specialty programs which cover the genres of: R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, Latin, Oldies, Alternative, Indie Rock, Reggae, Techno and Gospel.

KCRH 89.9 FM is an award-winning broadcast radio station and their staff is made up entirely of students who take what they have learned in the classroom and apply it on the air. KCRH generally host a plethora of events on and off campus.

Video game day was held in the multi-purpose room, with two huge screens illuminated by projectors and pretty much every game console available to man. Students filled all available chairs and immersed themselves in the very intense gaming culture. Then I noticed a young lady completely in the zone playing Mario Cart racing against a group of guys, and she was leading in the race I might add.

When I approached Rae Fernandez, I asked her what gaming system she enjoyed playing the most. Fernandez replied, “I enjoy PC gaming the most” and that she’s really looking forward to the next video game night”.

As the night went on I raced on Mario Cart for a few games, of course with my favorite player Princess Peach. Although I didn’t win a race, I still had a great time. When I asked Sonny Alvarado, KCRH’s Production Director, how his idea for game night came about, he replied, “I heard there was a gaming club on campus, so I thought it would be a perfect time to bring Chabot students together for a video game night”.

Alvarado also commented he would love to begin hosting game nights at least once a month here on campus, since he considers himself a “Big Gamer”. With that being said, it’s safe to say we all have a video game night in our future to look forward to, thanks to KCRH Radio.