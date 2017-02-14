About Esamayoa

By: Victor Fuentes

Sports Editor

The last home game of 2017 ended with a 16 points win for the Lady Gladiators (20-7) 66-55 against Skyline. Chabot’s fighting women finished the season second in the North Central Division behind San Francisco (22-3), who only lost three games all season.

The Lady Gladiators came out the gate running, gunning, and spreading the ball around during the first half which gave them lead in the first half 35-25. During the second half, Chabot kept their foot on the gas pedal and finished the game with a convincing 66-50 win.

Ariana Vargas #24 lead the attack with 13, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds. Five Chabot players finished the game with at least 10 points including; De’Zire Hall #10 contributed 12 points, Vannessa Vonnegut #25 also had 12 points, Ugo Obiama helped out with 10 points, and Tylore Bell #12 scored 10 points.

Goodbye and best of luck in all your endeavors to our five Sophomore women Gladiators; De’Zire Hall #10 Forward, Aiyanna Gallegos #15 Guard, Ugo Obiama #34 Forward, Tylore Bell #12 Guard, and Ariana Vargas #24 Guard.