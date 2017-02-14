About Esamayoa

By: Florito Maniego

Copy Editor

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Chabot College Men’s Basketball team suffered their sixth consecutive loss against Skyline College. The Gladiators lost to lost against the Trojans in a lopsided game, with a final score of 87-48. Following this loss, Chabot’s overall record worsened to 4-19.

Sophomore forward Marcus Booker (#31) led Chabot with 14 points, making four of his 10 field goal attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds to try and give his team a boost.

During a postgame interview with Booker, he commented on how his team can improve for their last three games of the season. Booker said, “We just got to get some rest and get our heads right. We just really need to get together and learn from our mistakes.”

Freshman guard Jabarri Harris (#24) helped out the Gladiators in scoring with 13 points, and collected five rebounds and dished out four assists. Also, Freshman forward Raj Dhanoa (#30) scored 10 points and brought down six boards.

As a collective unit, Skyline outscored Chabot by at least 19 points in each half, beating the opposing team by 39 points once the clock hit zero. Chabot attempted to stop the prolific Trojan offense; however, they came up short not only on the defensive side of the ball, but also on offense.

The Gladiators only shot the ball for 28.3 percent on 17-60 shooting. Behind the three-point line, Chabot could not make but one shot out of 28 attempts, finishing the game with a 3.8 percent three-point field goal percentage. The team also made 13 of their 20 attempted free throw shots.

The Gladiator offense also only managed to accumulate 12 assists as a team, but it was their 17 total turnovers that prevented them from taking control of the game. Chabot had many chances of scoring but carelessly kept giving the ball away to the opposing team.

Chabot’s last victory was during a close game against Skyline on Wednesday, Jan. 11, but the team has been in a slump ever since. After this win, the Gladiators lost by 50 points against Las Positas College and the streak continued with losses against Canada College, Ohlone College, City College of San Francisco, and Foothill College.

Along with their rough season, Chabot’s Men’s Basketball team is also ineligible to enter this year’s playoffs. The entire Chabot College Athletics Department was recently placed on a one-year probation for violating one of California Community College Athletics Association’s recruiting bylaws.

As a result, the basketball program cannot play for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 postseason. Although, Chabot could still participate during the regular season, with three games left during this season.

Chabot is looking to bounce back against Las Positas on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at home and at Canada College on Friday, Feb. 10 both at 7 p.m., and at Ohlone College on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Looking forward to their next game against Las Positas, Booker also added, “We just got to play hard and get this win. Get this loss off our backs and just play aggressively.”