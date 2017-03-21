About Esamayoa

By: Eric Samayoa

Staff Writer

As the weather gets warmer, we begin to shed the layers of jackets and coats and prepare ourselves for the warm embrace of spring. Spring time usually means a time for new beginnings and what better way to start the season than with a new music playlist.

I’m here to give you the three albums to listen to this spring time. On this list you will be provided with artists and songs that you may not be unfamiliar with. Sorry guys, but there will be no Migos or Future on this list today.

The first artist on this list is Daren Vongirdner. Also known as DVG, Daren is a rapper that has been around for a few years now. He released ‘My Life Became Beautiful’, which is DVG’s second EP last year but if it is a sign of things to come, this artist is heading in the right direction.

‘My Life Became Beautiful’, takes listeners on Daren’s journey from leaving his nine to five job to explore his passion for music. Daren left a stable job to pursue his music career and it seems to be paying off.

DVG’s growth from his first EP Hold Me To It is quite noticeable. ‘My Life Became Beautiful’ displays Daren finding his voice and sound. An influence of Childish Gambino and Drake can be found in DVG’s beats and musical flow.

While still a little raw when it comes his rapping ability, Daren is a fresh break from a rap scene that is filled with nothing but mumble rap who all sound the same. DVG is currently planning a U.S. tour and is an artist to keep your eye on.

Los Blenders are a Mexican rock band that is a throwback to SoCal surf rock. These guys come off as a playful bunch and it shows in their music. Their long anticipated album ‘Chivos Bien’ is one the most fun LP’s to listen to.

‘Chivos Bien’ takes on the topics of never wanting to grow up and throws the concept out the window. The album relates with many people do to the sense of disinterest to the world around us but still wanting to feel embrace. The album captures teenage angst and rolls with it.

The song “TJTQ” is a love song but rather than singing about a relationship, the song talks about enjoy the moment you’re living. When digging deeper into song, one figure’s out the relationship the band speaks of is drugs, a topic many people relate too.

The band is currently working on new music while touring in Mexico. The Blenders are also slated to perform at the year’s Coachella Music and Art Festival in mid to late April.

The last album on this list is actually the soundtrack to the biggest Broadway musical right now. Hamilton is a musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is taking the entertainment world by storm. The musical is sung throughout its entirety with few spoken parts. When listening to the soundtrack, one is taken to Broadway at the comfort of their own home.

Hamilton is filled with some of the best rap performances to date. This musical brings a modern flair to the Broadway world while still belting out standard musical classics. Hamilton the musical makes learning about American history an experience you can’t miss out on.

The album’s intro song “Alexander Hamilton” tells the story of Alexander Hamilton’s upbringing as a kid in the Caribbean. From the jump, this musical grasps its audience with intense instrumentals. The lyrics show Hamilton’s struggles as an orphan and his rise to become one of America’s founding fathers.

This musical is a must-listen even if you are someone who does not enjoy musicals. Hamilton is currently preparing to take its show on the road and making a stop here in San Francisco but tickets are already sold out. To overcome one’s sadness, a person can still enjoy the music on iTunes, Spotify and several other outlets.