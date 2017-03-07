About Arianne Arciaga

By: Arianne Arciaga

Staff Writer

Social networking has become a big part of our everyday lives; whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, or Twitter, we are all practically zombies to social media sites. We check it 24/7 when we’re waiting in line at a store, sitting in class, or just sitting around at home. It has definitely become an integral part of our lives, but that doesn’t necessarily make social media a bad thing. It gives a way for us to connect with others and to see what newsworthy events are happening around the world.

But what does this all mean for newspapers and news magazines that have been circling the world for years? Are they now considered a dying form of journalism because of all these social media outlets that are taking over? Not necessarily. A lot of newspapers and magazines are using social media to help spread the news. News outlets, such as New York Times and USA Today, have taken their news to Twitter and Instagram to help spread the news to not only places like New York, but everywhere around the world.

In a recent article posted by “Shareablee”, entitled, “National Geographic Maintains Dominance as top U.S. Media Publisher”, the Top 10 U.S media publishers for December 2016 is listed. The list shows how many audience interactions, including likes, comments, shares, and retweets, each media outlet has had during the entire month. As said in the article, National Geographic still remains the #1 most interactive media website, with 132.5 million actions. A lot of other media outlets, such as Bleacher Report, Buzzfeed, and Complex, have also made the Top 10 list. One factor that stood out was that amongst these 10 publishers, only one was a newspaper publisher, USA Today.

Newspapers have been around for as long as we can remember. Before looking through Twitter hashtags and what’s trending on Facebook, newspapers were a way to spread news and events that were happening around your local area. Now with the continuous development of technology, what is going to happen with newspapers? We see that magazines aren’t going to die anytime soon considering that they are more vastly spread out more than newspapers.

Even after other forms of news came about, such as radio and television news, why hasn’t the newspaper era died down? Print newspapers are embracing the web and mobile devices. While papers may still put out print editions, their focus has shifted. Rather than thinking of themselves as being in the print industry, as they were a decade ago, they now consider themselves as part of the overall media industry.

Even though technology has definitely taken over and will continue to expand its usage, newspapers will always be here. Newspapers along with technology will continue to develop. The way newspapers will develop is not by somehow putting GIFs into the paper, which will probably never happen, but by slowly trying to get on social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.