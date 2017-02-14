About Esamayoa

By: Arianne Arciaga

Staff Writer

The Root2Rise program, here at Chabot College, encourages men of all backgrounds to come together to discuss any ideas they have on their mind and what they’re feeling, and to vent about whatever is bothering them. It helps men to be more open about their feelings and helps with self-expression.

The facilitators of Root2Rise, Juztino Panello, and Michael Del Loisa, have been going strong even after five years, providing a space for men to be open about themselves and to not be judges as people. One of the supervisors, Tommy Reed, who is also a coordinator for the Daraja Program, says that, “men go through a lot of things and it’s hard to express themselves. In this space there is no judgment, building a true relationship with other men.”

The name, “Root2Rise”, comes from the need to stay grounded with your feelings so that you may be able to “rise into someone who is more confident and open to expression.” Reed states that, “the roots keep the tree stable,” meaning that owning up to your feelings will help you become a more confident person because as a man you aren’t afraid to show any emotion.”

Chabot College student and member of Root2Rise, Isaac Z.K, says that, “after joining this support group, I feel like I am more open to people and I’m able to tell them things that I wouldn’t usually be open to express, and I’m feeling much more confident in myself after joining Root2Rise.” Members are encouraged to be open and to put their struggles out there and not to be afraid of anything anymore because being more open about your feelings doesn’t make you any less “manly.”

Some events that the Root2Rise program has gone to include the International Nights, which Chabot holds every semester, and has hosted benefit concerts and musical workshops. They have expressed how they have performed songs in front of fellow Chabot students, and how much they enjoyed it. Root2Rise has shown that music has helped develop relationships, and how having artistic values help people come together. Though, music is something that they all enjoy, it is not the center of their space that they share.

The discussions that surround the Root2Rise meetings are “sacred,” where they can talk about anything and everything. Like a support group, they provide support, advice, and words of wisdom for each other for whoever may need it. They feed off each other’s statements, problems, or feelings that they may be facing. There are no judging eyes within their “space,” so if you ever feel like you need to vent about something, or just want to talk to a group of people, Root2Rise is a program for you.

Root2Rise is a great program that Chabot College offers. As a woman, it is nice to see that there is a program that allows men to express emotions, as well as get in touch with their “sensitive” side, because growing up with a younger brother, he was always taught that showing signs of “weakness”, such as crying, was not the manly thing to do. Root2Rise meets every Thursday from 3:00-4:30 p.m. in room 552. It is open to all male students, so if you feel like you want to let out your feelings, or dump the pit you have in your stomach, definitely come and stop by one of the meetings.