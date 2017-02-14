About Esamayoa

By: Phillip Antwine

Staff Writer

On January 29, the San Antonio Alamodome hosted the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas with 52,020 people in attendance. The Royal Rumble is a WWE pay-per-view that happens once a year every January.

The concept of the Rumble is one of the unique ideas in pro wrestling history. The Royal Rumble is a 30-man battle royal in which the only way to be eliminated is to be thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor, with the winner earning a guaranteed world title match at the biggest show in pro wrestling history WrestleMania. The match starts off with two men and every two minutes another person enters the match.

This year’s event tagline was “Remember the Rumble” because it was the most stacked Royal Rumble in history. Legends such a Goldberg and The Undertaker were in the Rumble, including the big money Brock Lesnar. The card was also filled with championship matches such as Charlotte Flair defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley, along with The Phenomenal AJ Styles defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the man who was, looking to tie the record for most world titles won, which is sixteen for John Cena.

The event had a two-hour kickoff show that included three matches. The dysfunctional tag team of Cesaro and four-time WWE Champion Sheamus defending their RAW Tag Team titles against The Club, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. After being in the WWE for almost a year, Gallows and Anderson finally won the tag team titles.

The second match on the kickoff show was a six-women tag team match which included Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and the returning Mickie James. Naomi picked up the win for her team. The final match of the kickoff show was three-time WWE RAW Women’s champion “The Boss” Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax. Jax defeated Banks in dominating fashion with a Samoan Drop.

The main card started with Bayley attempting to not only capture the RAW Women’s Title, but also end Charlotte Flair’s PPV winning streak. Charlotte defeated Bayley by hitting her finishing maneuver Natural Selection (a flipping cutter) on the ring apron, and rolling her in the ring for the pin. Charlotte did not only retain her title, but she also extended her PPV winning streak to 16-0.

The second match saw Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a No Disqualification match with United States Champion Chris Jericho above the ring in a shark cage. This match was good; it had great spots involving KO putting Reigns through a table with a frog splash from the top rope and Reigns Superman punching KO resulting in Owens crashing threw a plethora of steel chairs.

Reigns gave everyone flashbacks from his days in The Shield when he power bombed Owens through an announce table. Although, the match took an unexpected turn when Braun Strowman interfered in the match, choke slamming Reigns on the announce table and then power slamming Reigns threw a table in the ring, allowing Owens to retain the title.

Neville defeated Rich Swann to win his first championship on the main roster, the Cruiserweight Title. Neville used a double-arm choker submission to win the title, solidifying himself as the king of the cruiserweights.

Of course, the match that stole the show was the match between The Champ that Runs the Camp and The Phenomenal AJ Styles defending the WWE Title against John Cena. In the third singles match installment in this eight-month feud, Styles and Cena gave us an instant classic.

The pure wrestling in this match was amazing as Styles got things going by turning an Argentine backbreaker into a torture rack into a spinning sit-down powerbomb. Cena’s wrestling in this match surely shut up the critics that say he can’t wrestle. Cena pulled out a surfeit of moves such as an Electric Chair Facebuster, a Flipping Powerbomb, and a Diamond Cutter Adjace maneuver.

Cena also pulled out a Figure Four Leg Lock, which is ironic because in this match Cena was chasing his 16th world title. While the man who made the Figure Four Leg Lock famous is the sixteen-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer The Nature Boy Ric Flair,

Styles’ performance in this match was of course nothing short of phenomenal. He performed all his signature moves: the Calf Crusher, Styles Clash, Pele Kick and Phenomenal Forearm (a springboard forearm). The most heart-stopping moment of the night was when Styles kicked out of Cena’s Signature move the Attitude Adjustment, which Cena hit from the top rope the crowd lost their minds.

The look on Cena’s face told the story of disbelief. Cena was dumbfounded that Styles kicked out of the second AA hit in the match from that elevation. Cena attempted another Attitude Adjustment, but Styles countered it into the Styles Clash; unfortunately, he was too tired to get the cover, allowing both men to catch their breath.

Styles climbed the top rope to attempt one more Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena caught him and hit an Attitude Adjustment. Rather than go for the cover, Cena rolled onto Styles, lifted him up and hit another Attitude Adjustment for the 1-2-3, allowing Cena to become the second man in history to win 16 world titles, joining the legendary Ric Flair.

The Royal Rumble match itself did not have the usual surprise entrants that it normally does. The surprise entrants range from legends returning, people getting called up from NXT WWE’s developmental program, or a wrestler who has traveled the world and competed in other big promotions.

The only surprise entrant was the “Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger entering at ironically the number ten position. Although, there were some surprise moments in the rumble. Braun Strowman, who was a favorite to at least make it into the final four or three, was eliminated early by Baron Corbin.

Once the Beast Brock Lesnar entered the rumble, he brought numerous superstars to “Suplex City.” Although, once Lesnar’s longtime rival Goldberg entered the Rumble, things didn’t turn out so well for Brock. Goldberg speared Lesnar and then threw him over the top rope, eliminating him from the Rumble.

This was the second time in two months Lesnar has been embarrassed by Goldberg. At a November PPV called Survivor Series, Goldberg beat Lesnar in one minute and 26 seconds shocking the world. It was then The Undertaker’s turn to shine, and he not only eliminated Goldberg but three others and looked like he might be on the way to winning the whole thing. The true surprise of the Rumble was when Roman Reigns entered at the coveted number 30 spot. This was a shock to fans because Reigns competed earlier in the night for the Universal title.

Reigns shocked everyone when he eliminated The Undertaker and looked as if he might win the rumble again for the second time since 2015. Although, this would not be the case as the twelve-time world champion Randy Orton countered Reigns signature move the spear with his signature move the RKO (a jumping cutter). Then, he throws Reigns over the top rope for the victory. With the win, Orton becomes the sixth man to win two Royal Rumbles after winning it back in 2009.

Many wrestling fans are making jokes about the tagline for this rumble which is “Remember the Rumble.” They are saying if you ever get really hyped for a WWE PPV ever again just “Remember the Rumble.” Other fans who don’t find the humor from this event are saying that it was lackluster and badly booked.

I wouldn’t say this is the case since Orton winning the Royal Rumble match adds a new sense of mystery to the storyline going forward. Plus, we saw another 5-star match from John Cena and AJ Styles. This match was an instant classic and match-of-the-year worthy. We will all Remember the Rumble as the place where Styles vs. Cena 3 tore the house down; also, because John Cena cemented his legacy by winning his 16th World Heavyweight Championship.