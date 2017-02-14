About Esamayoa

Staff Writer

Wondering why all the big yellow signs are posted about our campus? Of course you have. The signs read “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING” which is the United States homeland emergency alert network to keep our campus and our country safe. If you see suspicious activity you should say something.

This campaign & emergency response system was born from the New York City Transportation Authority, just after the 9/11 attacks in New York where terrorists hijacked commercial airplanes and used them to kill Americans. That was a tragedy in US History, and my heart and prayers will always go out to all the many families and friends affected by that horrible act. The question is, are politicians using Americans fear of terrorism to create a grotesquely inflated Department of Homeland Security.

And how likely is it for foreign terrorists to kill Americans?

According to the Department of Homeland Security website (dhs.gov) Citizens should always call local law enforcement, If you see something suspicious, If there is a life-threatening emergency, please call 911. When reporting suspicious activity, it is helpful to give the most accurate description possible including but not limited to:

Brief description of the activity Date, time and location of the activity Physical identifiers of anyone you observe Descriptions of vehicles Information about where people involved in suspicious activities may have gone Your name and contact information (optional)

According to the Homeland Security 9/11 Commission Grant funding the Department of Homeland Security has been awarded

37.7 billion dollars in 2003,

36.2 billion dollars in 2004

40.2 billion dollars in 2005

41.1 billion dollars in 2006

42.7 billion dollars in 2007

46.4 billion dollars in 2008

50 billion dollars in 2009

55 billion dollars in 2010

55 billion dollars in 2011

59 billion dollars in 2012

59 billion dollars in 2013

59 billion dollars in 2014

63.5 billion dollars in 2015

66 billion dollars in 2016

in preparedness grant funding orbiting to 66.8 billion dollars in 2017 supposedly based on risk to build and sustain targeted capabilities to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from threats or acts of terrorism. A rounded up figure of approximately 780,000 billion dollars in 15 years …

During my research, I discovered that the Department of Homeland Security is a massive network made up of 22 entities with multiple subentities.

The following are few of the departments under the Department of Homeland Security. There are ’s the United States Customs and border Protection who is responsible for securing and facilitating trade & travel. There’s FEMA the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to, recover from, and mitigate all hazards. There’s the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office by continuously improving the capabilities to deter, detect, respond to attacks in coordination with domestic and international partners. There’s the Office of Intelligence and Analysis that equips the Homeland Security Enterprise with the timely intelligence and information it needs to keep the homeland safe, secure and resilient. The Science and Technology Directorate provides federal, state and local officials with the technology and capabilities to protect the homeland just to name a few.

However, In the past 41 years, no American has been killed on US soil by a terrorist from any of the seven countries included in President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration. That’s one of the findings of a comprehensive look at foreign terror on US soil analyzed by Alex Nowrasteh of the libertarian Cato Institute.

Alex Nowrasteh also says, going into the research, he was more of a hawk than his colleagues. “9/11 greatly affected me. I was 17. I don’t have any real opinions about that part of the world,” he said, referring to the Middle East. “What shocked me is how small of a threat it really is to American life. I really changed my entire opinion based on this research,” he said

“We should not have nearly the security we have,” he said. “Terrorism is a much more minor threat than people realize. It is by no means an existential threat.”

Sergeant Michael Woods a 20 year veteran in Law enforcement, a member of Hayward PD and presiding director of safety at Chabot College Campus Safety says our campus is relatively safe. There has been a few bike thefts and vandalism along Hesperian Blvd. but overall Chabot has been secure and safe. He did mention, students should look up from their cellphones more often to observe behaviors for the safety of themselves and others. Also, campus safety officers canvas our campus and do provide safety escort service to and from your vehicle if requested. Observation and reporting as citizens is an incredibly helpful tool for law enforcement to help prevent terrorism and crime specifically and in general.

The one thing that can be said about being in America is that we are pretty darn safe, but we don’t need to spend like a drunken sailor.