About Esamayoa

By: Sean Stewart

Editor-in-Chief

Star Wars: Episode VII gets its subtitle: The Last Jedi.

Ever since the credits rolled on 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, many fans like myself have been anxiously waiting for the midpoint of the sequel trilogy, Episode VIII. However, unless you read the script or KNEW people that read the script, nobody knows what to call Episode VIII (besides Episode VIII) or expect from … it until now. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming to theaters this December.

The titles for Star Wars films are a key element to hinting the plot to the films themselves. Luke Skywalker was A New Hope, the Empire Strikes Back against our heroes after they blew up the Death Star, Luke made the Return of the Jedi, and the Force Awakens in the character of Rey. The prequels, despite their many flaws, also followed this trend.

So, by revealing the title “The Last Jedi” eleven months before the film even arrives, it gives fans of the beloved franchise a clue as to what story Episode VIII will be telling. Here’s what “The Last Jedi” could mean and what we can probably expect to see (so this entire article is speculation — I could be right, I could be wrong. It’s fun to think about these things).

We didn’t see much of Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) much in The Force Awakens. In fact, he has no lines and his role in the film was reduced to nothing more than a mcguffin. So, it would be obvious that we would probably get a little bit more of Luke in The Last Jedi and see him actually do something (the thirty-year wait between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens can’t be for nothing, right?).

In the opening crawl of The Force Awakens, Luke is referred to as “the last Jedi” when expositing that the First Order sought out to destroy Skywalker. Even Yoda in Return of the Jedi tells Luke “When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be.” So it’s very possible that we’re getting a Luke-centric story with “The Last Jedi.”

“The Last Jedi” could also refer to both Luke and Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) since the word JEDI is plural, after all. Director Rian Johnson has also gone on record saying that much of the film will revolve around Luke and Rey’s relationship. As much as I don’t want to lose another Original Trilogy character, Luke could die. But I’m not too worried seeing that he can potentially come back as a force ghost. I say potentially because it’s not known if Luke knows the same technique as Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Darth Vader when he redeemed himself and once again became Anakin Skywalker. (Han Solo probably won’t, even if he was a firm believer in the Force later on in his life). If Luke meets his fate in the film, Rey might the last Jedi, repeating the same beat we saw in Episode VI. Not too sure if that would be a good thing, seeing that The Force Awakens got quite a bit of criticism by repeating a lot of Episode IV’s beats.

Like I said before, this is all purely speculation. If any of my predictions are even remotely close to what happens in the film, then I’m seriously in the wrong business. We’ll have to wait and see when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15 of this year.