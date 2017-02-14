About Esamayoa

By: Kentfield Taylor

Staff writer

The New Edition Story three night miniseries chronicles the hot music group, from their humble beginnings in Boston to individual solo success and everything in between. The group originated in Roxbury Boston’s, Orchard Park projects in 1978 with the very street-wise preteens Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins & Ralph Tresvant. The guys persevering work ethic & street-wise ingenuity helped secure them their real first manager & choreographer, Brooke Payne, who masterfully helped them burst from the vices of the Orchard Park projects, honing their raw talents into superstardom. Tirelessly they practiced, the stylish moves & melodic harmonies of 70s R&B groups naturally fusing them with the hard hitting beats & culture of hip-hop of their time, which formed the genesis and bond of the supergroup New Edition.

The biopic takes you behind the curtain of the music industries many challenges, like the “unscrupulous record executives & shady contracts, the gold digging groupies, drugs, alcohol, money, fame, tragedy and triumph. All of these twist and turns in the plot development were hidden dynamite of which the writer and director strategically placed, and lit to explode onto the screen in this captivating drama.

One very heart-wrenching fall out in the movie was when the kids had performed many concert dates in multiple cities and states only to find at the end of the tour that their record company and manager had siphoned off their earning leaving them with a tawdry check for one dollar and some change to split among themselves. Their mothers went ballistic, the boys were all over television billboards and magazines still being dropped off at the end of the tours in the projects. This film is an exciting peek into the time and culture of the group; from the harsh language & tough love of their hard working mothers to betting on pickup basketball games as kids too, getting caught by their manager “doing way too much” with road groupies, all the scenes carry the movie forward and add to its richness. It was refreshing to find the original New Edition group led the charge as producers which has been over ten years in the making. Time well spent because they are in the money big time again. If you missed the first run of the six -hour miniseries this past week on BET & Centric networks you’re in luck, see it Monday, February 20 during Black History month when it re-airs. Andrea Taylor of Hayward CA, Says she kept rewinding & stepping to the song “Candy Girl” as she watched the series with her girls and says she can’t wait for the soundtrack. Local fans will be happy to find that actor Keith Powers who plays Ronnie DeVoe is from Sacramento CA who attended Sheldon High School. I never really saw New Edition in concert, so I hope they continue to ride the wave of the New Edition Story with new concert tour dates shortly to follow.

Big kudos to the writer Abdul Williams, director Chris Robinson, casting agent Robbie Reed & costume designer Rita McGhee for making this coming of age story so lively and present. I liked how the editors morphed the New Edition preteen actors into the teen versions in a scene where the group is on stage performing one of their many hit songs.

Staying united and hang tight is the group’s underlying theme throughout the movie and New Editions career. Despite all the fighting and more fighting, they all realized they are stronger together. I believe fan are inspired to see the guys used their experiences, good and bad as an education. They are great examples of true business men. Many careers were born from New Edition, most specifically, Boyz II Men, ABC, BBD, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, just to name a few.

Some of the multitalented cast of the film includes Bryshere Y. Gray as Michael Bivins, Elijah Kelley as Ricky Bell, singer-songwriter Luke James as Johnny Gill, Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe, and Woody McClain as Bobby Brown.

The network simulcast the premiere on sibling network Centric, and between them both, they pulled in 4.4 million pairs of eyeballs 2.6 million of which were in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic — for the two-hour installment. In closing, I have included a few YouTube address clips of recent and past interviews, performances, and videos. Enjoy.