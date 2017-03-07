About Baldo Alcazar

By: Baldo Alcazar

Entertainment Editor

The Switch is Nintendo’s newest member to their family of consoles. The Switch is a handheld and console hybrid that may revolutionize modern gaming. The console is capable of taking full-sized games on the go. From Legend of Zelda to Super Mario Brother’s these aren’t your standard mobile games, these are actual full games. It resembles a tablet with two controllers on each side. The two controllers named joycons can be detached and played by two people.

The game’s graphics are decent when displayed on television screens but are no comparison to different systems such as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC games. The graphics resemble games from previous consoles, but when detached from the dock it switches to tablet mode. The resolution of the game converts to 720p on the 6.2-inch touch screen while in this mode. Even though the quality of the graphics downgrade, the images look quite crisp for mobile gaming. Nintendo held an event for people to get a chance to use the switch in San Francisco. From my time of using the switch the games shine. Mario Kart and Legend of Zelda play smoothly. The console is lightweight, but if you wanted to carry it in your pocket, you’re out of luck. The console isn’t going to be as portable as the Nintendo DS, but it can be easily taken in a purse or backpack.

The switch is not without it’s drawbacks. The battery life on the switch is lackluster, only giving gamers around 2 to 6 hours depending on the game. One can always use a portable charger or any other charger, and the switch uses USB type-c to charge for fast charging. Another downside to the Switch is that the console is not as powerful as other consoles. The problem that this may present in the future is that some developers won’t publish certain games on the system. The switches games such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild steal the show, it’s definitely the switches killer app. Breath of the wild has received a vast amount of praise and is being called one of the greatest games of all time. The Switch releases on March 3 with Legend of Zelda as a release title.