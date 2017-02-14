About Esamayoa

By: Dan DeJesus

Staff Writer

With the spring semester underway, Chabot students who are in need of assistance with their reading and writing are in luck. Chabot has reopened the WRAC Center to assist students with either their reading or writing assignments.

If there’s one common area where college students seem to have trouble in, it is writing assignments. For students, it ‘s hard to cram in enough information on your paper while also having to meet an enormous word count. Face it, writing a 2000 word research paper or a five-page essay is a lot to handle if you don’t know what to do.

This is where the WRAC Center comes into play. At the WRAC Center, you can either set up an appointment for a 50-minute session or walk right in, and a tutor will be with you to help you with your needs in writing or reading for 20 minutes. Even if a student isn’t taking an English class, the WRAC Center is open for all Chabot students to use.

Despite reopening, few students seem to know about how useful the center is. Chabot student Wilson Hoang, who claims writing is not his strong suit, was happy to learn that there was a place on campus where he can get help to improve his writing skills. “I never knew about the WRAC Center, but it is definitely a place I will visit if I need help.”

Other students such as James Hurd have said that the WRAC Center assisted them with getting started at Chabot. “I didn’t know how to find my W number or where to print on campus, but the WRAC Center was able to help me find the answers to all these questions.”

If you are on campus for most of the day, it should be a no- brainer to go to the WRAC Center. All the resources needed to make sure students can write at the college level are right there.

However, if you’re a student like me, chances are you usually leave campus straight away after class is over. Luckily the WRAC Center also offers online services to help accommodate those “on the go” students.

The online section of the WRAC Center does not include services such as tutoring, but it does include handouts that will help students not only improve their writing but also learn new skills to make writing feel more like a breeze than a chore.

The WRAC Center here at Chabot is here to assist students this semester, opening their doors at 9 a.m. and staying open until 8 p.m. (2 p.m. on Fridays). Also, students have 24/7 access to the WRAC Center’s online features and have a service here on campus that is aimed at improving students writing and reading skills.

No matter the time, if you ever need help writing that massive research paper or trying to figure out the difference between MLA or APA formatting, the WRAC Center has all the tools you need to succeed. All you have to do is go to room 108 in building 100 and help is on the way.

While the spring semester always seems to be a harder semester compared to fall, the reopening of the WRAC Center has made this semester a whole lot easier for students.