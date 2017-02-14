About Esamayoa

By: Eric Samayoa

Staff Writer

Happy Valentines Day to all the lovebirds out there. Today, of all days, is when most people go out and express their love for their significant others with grand gestures.

The history of Valentine’s Day dates back to the Roman Empire when Saint Valentine would perform marriages in secret for lovers. At the time, it was illegal for young men to marry and Saint Valentine was executed for his actions on February 14, 230 AD.

Pope Gelasius declared February 14 a holiday to honor the late Saint’s life, but it wasn’t until the 1300s when the day began to be associated with love.

As time passed, the holiday has grown into one of the most popular holidays around the globe generating billions of dollars in the United States alone.

With constant reminders in every store about showing your partner just how much you love them, I began to think. What is love?

“What is love? Baby, don’t hurt me. Don’t hurt me no more!” — Haddaway

With the classic 1993 hit stuck in my head, I ventured on my journey to find out what love truly means to those here at Chabot College.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, love is “[a] strong affection for another arising out of kinship or personal ties, [an] attraction based on sexual desire, [and] affection based on admiration, benevolence, or common interests.”

To me, love has always been putting one’s needs ahead of your well-being. Growing up, I’ve seen first hand through my parents. They constant work all day and night but still find the time to show each other that they still care.

In my love life, I’ve had many ups and downs, but I have no regrets. Being loved is a feeling that is second to none, but heartbreaks are one of the worst emotional pains a person can go through. However, growing through these experiences helps us grow as a person.

I wanted to see what love meant to people here and this is what they had to say.

Taking to students around campus I’ve learned that loves becomes in many different packages depending on what your take on the subject is.

Some people want to be or show love with no string attached. To love or be love should be unconditional when it comes to your partner. Others look at love as a joke that people place way too much value on. And some think that they will never find true love.

The only truth about love is that there is no love if a person doesn’t believe. There may be an actual explanation on why our bodies get butterflies when we see a certain someone but it’s those feeling that have us looking and search for somebody to love us and for us to give our love to the world.

So on this holiday, enjoy the moment. Share it with someone special to you. Whether that be someone you’re in a relationship with, or someone you just met last week, remind the people around you that they are loved and always remember that someone out there loves you too. Happy Valentines Day!